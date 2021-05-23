US Bancorp DE Has $279,000 Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AtriCure by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

In other news, Director Scott William Drake sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $354,364.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,272 shares of company stock worth $4,340,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

