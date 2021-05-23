US Bancorp DE Purchases 241 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD opened at $47.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17.

