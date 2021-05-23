US Bancorp DE Sells 3,982 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,783 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 962,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 141,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. Korea Electric Power Co. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Korea Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

