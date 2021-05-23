USA Financial Portformulas Corp Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6,280.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after buying an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after buying an additional 1,376,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $42.40. 40,243,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,358,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

