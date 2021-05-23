USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New Investment in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Lindsay by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:LNN traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.10. 42,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,314. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.80 and a 200 day moving average of $146.66. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

