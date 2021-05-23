USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases Shares of 5,912 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,320,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,341,440. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

