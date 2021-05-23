USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 174 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

VSS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.45. The stock had a trading volume of 138,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,807. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $88.68 and a 52 week high of $137.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

