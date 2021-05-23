USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 193 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,267,000 after purchasing an additional 253,814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 39.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 135,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 443,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares during the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOGI traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,575. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.55. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

