Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 5,642 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $76.73. The stock had a trading volume of 254,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,514. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $79.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average is $71.55.

