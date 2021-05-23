Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.50. 4,152,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,050,109. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.41.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

