Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,242 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 6.35% of Global X Health & Wellness ETF worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. 849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,883. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30.

