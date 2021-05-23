Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 7,595 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,076 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,924 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.43. 24,468,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,004,586. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

