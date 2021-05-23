Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

PZD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,991. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.19. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.93 and a fifty-two week high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

