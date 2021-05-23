Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 178 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 0.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of HON traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $223.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.45 and a fifty-two week high of $232.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

