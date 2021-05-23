Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,353.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.61 on Friday, reaching $260.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,935. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.24 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

