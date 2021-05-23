Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after purchasing an additional 136,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,819,000 after purchasing an additional 69,912 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,141,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV stock traded down $3.61 on Friday, reaching $260.31. 774,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,935. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.79 and a 200-day moving average of $274.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.24 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

