Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Raised by Growth Interface Management LLC

Growth Interface Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 10.6% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $82,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.31. The stock had a trading volume of 774,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.24 and a 52-week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

