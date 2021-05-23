Venus Trading Down 68.9% This Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Venus has a market capitalization of $355.81 million and approximately $191.49 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus has traded 68.9% lower against the US dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $35.55 or 0.00093181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,281.23 or 1.00350228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00034135 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001015 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000135 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,009,761 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.