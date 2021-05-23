VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

VER has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.22.

NYSE:VER traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $46.13. 1,881,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,845. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 84.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,404,000 after purchasing an additional 754,367 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

