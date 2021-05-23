Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Get Vertex alerts:

Shares of VERX opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Vertex has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -49.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Vertex by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,640,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $5,881,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.