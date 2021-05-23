VerusCoin (VRSC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48,375.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $81.76 million and approximately $48,375.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003434 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00061458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.55 or 0.00394314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00194547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.63 or 0.00868623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,356,441 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.