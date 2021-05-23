Viacoin Trading Down 54.8% Over Last 7 Days (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 54.8% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $14.54 million and $294,376.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00414870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000213 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,218 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

