ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 94.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759,051 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $81,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,099,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,050,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.