VIBE Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One VIBE coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIBE has traded down 60.1% against the US dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $14,925.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00050644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.77 or 0.00760260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00079011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000294 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.