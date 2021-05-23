Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $24,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 83,593 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after acquiring an additional 57,435 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.45 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

