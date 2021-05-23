Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,601 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of FactSet Research Systems worth $23,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,406,000 after purchasing an additional 101,926 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 884,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 529,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 143,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $328.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.27. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.01 and a 1-year high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

