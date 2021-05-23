Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $21.48 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 26.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $21,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $7,887,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,713,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,328 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,705 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.10 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.21 and its 200 day moving average is $126.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

