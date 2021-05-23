Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $22.79 Million Stock Position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,472,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $22,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 70,146 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLI stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -99.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 200,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $3,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,971.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,107,963 shares of company stock worth $17,006,256 in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

