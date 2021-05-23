Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 63,749 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $20,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $122.38 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.73.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

