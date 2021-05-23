Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,962 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $20,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.85.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $34.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.