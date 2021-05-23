Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lowered by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Visa stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,603,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,752. The firm has a market cap of $441.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.18 and a 200 day moving average of $213.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

