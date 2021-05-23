Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3,548.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

V traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.77. 5,603,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,982,752. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $441.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

