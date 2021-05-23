Vision Capital Corp Buys New Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 225,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,000. Duke Realty comprises approximately 1.7% of Vision Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vision Capital Corp owned about 0.06% of Duke Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Duke Realty by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 46,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.67. 3,997,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.