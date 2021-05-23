VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.35.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

