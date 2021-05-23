Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VC traded up $4.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.67 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.02.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

