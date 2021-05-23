VITE Market Capitalization Reaches $36.01 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 25.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. VITE has a total market capitalization of $36.01 million and $5.38 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VITE has traded down 60.2% against the dollar. One VITE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0747 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VITE

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,014,816,395 coins and its circulating supply is 482,245,284 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

