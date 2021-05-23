VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will post $2.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.86 billion and the highest is $2.99 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $12.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $12.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.54 billion to $14.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.84.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.38. 721,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,405. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. VMware has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

