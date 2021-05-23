Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Argus currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VNT. Bank of America began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.63.

Shares of VNT stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,120. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. Vontier has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,279,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

