voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.82 million-$7.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 million.

Shares of VJET traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,570. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $81.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.19. voxeljet has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of -1.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). voxeljet had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.

VJET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on voxeljet in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on voxeljet in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

