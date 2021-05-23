voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.82 million-$7.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VJET. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on voxeljet in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on voxeljet in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

VJET traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,570. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $81.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.19. voxeljet has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of -1.04.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

