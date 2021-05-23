Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.96. Vulcan Materials posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.89.

Shares of VMC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,702. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.39. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $98.60 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.