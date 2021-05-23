Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.53.

WBA stock opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 38,034 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 165,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 225,973 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

