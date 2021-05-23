Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Sowell Financial Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 77.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 133,327 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.5% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $42,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,642,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,883,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.82. The firm has a market cap of $398.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.72.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

