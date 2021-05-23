Warburg Research Reiterates “€17.90” Price Target for Südzucker (ETR:SZU)

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been assigned a €17.90 ($21.06) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SZU. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Südzucker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.72 ($17.32).

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €13.11 ($15.42) on Friday. Südzucker has a 1 year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 1 year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.21.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

