Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to announce sales of $296.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.00 million and the lowest is $288.10 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $284.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

WBS stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

