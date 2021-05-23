Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $90.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FANG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.79.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 2.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

