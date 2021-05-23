Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target to $52.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LPI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

NYSE LPI opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $667.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. The firm had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

