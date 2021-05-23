Wells Fargo & Company Raises KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $30.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KEY. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.04.

KEY stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.12. 5,861,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,496,642. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after buying an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,178,000 after buying an additional 3,001,848 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,808,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

