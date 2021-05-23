Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,063.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.33. The stock had a trading volume of 296,604 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

