Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.67. 1,423,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,643. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $76.29 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.15 and its 200-day moving average is $96.19.

